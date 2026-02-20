Tamara Pfeffer, 64, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on October 7, 1961, in Tampa, Florida, Tamara lived a life defined by strength, determination, love, and an undeniable spark that could light up any room.

Tamara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gregory Pfeffer, and her father, Kenneth Kindred. She is survived by her three children: Dustin Kindred and his wife Heather, Kenneth Rowe, and Alexandra Rowe. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to six cherished grandchildren: Oliver Kindred, Elena Kindred, Kinsley Bolton, Karter Bolton, Kennedy Bolton, and Kaydence Bolton.

She is also survived by her loving mother, Beverly Kindred, and her siblings: Michelle Ardjewski, Keith Kindred, and Sonia Wilson.

Tamara was truly one of a kind. She was an awesome person with a fierce determination that carried her through life’s greatest challenges. Even in the face of cancer, she refused to let it define her or steal her joy. She lived life to the fullest, embracing each day with strength and courage, and she left this earth with no regrets.

In her younger years, Tamara was known as a free spirit—full of laughter and a love for having a good time. That vibrant energy never left her. She brought warmth, honesty, and boldness into every relationship, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tamara’s legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, and the countless memories she created with family and friends. Her strength, humor, and fearless approach to life will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

She will be forever loved and never forgotten.

