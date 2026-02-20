Michael Doyle Leech, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away February 16, 2026. Mike was a devoted family man, loyal friend and proud veteran which were qualities that shaped the way he led, served, and cared for the people around him.

Mike was the former President with Stuart Irby Company where he served for 38 years. He held a wide range of roles, beginning in the warehouse and learning the business from the ground up. He built relationships with fellow colleagues and customers long before he had a title in front of his name. Mike moved into branch operations, then into sales leadership, eventually serving as Vice President of Sales and, for the last four years of his career, as President of Irby. He became only the second company president outside of the Irby family, a testament to the trust, respect, and confidence so many people had in him. There was never a day Mike wasn’t there for the company.

Mike was a Sergeant First Class with 23 years of service. He was the Medical Platoon Sergeant for approximately 15 years. Mike was one of the youngest to make that rank. He retired after 20 years of service and then enlisted again. He truly loved all the different facets of his military career.

Mike was an avid runner. His passion led him to be in 10 marathons including winning the Tupelo Marathon in under three hours.

Mike had a giving heart, along with his wife, Barbara. They were very involved in The Vintage Affair in Franklin. He along with longtime friends, Ralph Drury and others started this charity to help those in need in the community. Mike’s love for fine wine helped incorporate wines and people together to do good for others. Mike and Barbara’s philanthropic acts were consistent for 26 years and never missed an event. Through this association, many friendships were developed. Mike loved to have Saturday morning calls with friends and an afternoon cocktail with a fine cigar. His kind spirit will be deeply missed by all.

Preceded in death by parents, Callie Doyle and Barbara Ann Silas Leech; fur babies, Bennett and ZuZu.

Survived by: loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Conway Leech; brother, Eddie (Elizabeth “Gidget”) Leech; nephew, Jesse (Paige) Leech; great nephew, Creighton Leech; sister in law, Glenda (John) Miller; fur baby, Max and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home along with military honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Waring, John Fletcher, Don Olinger, Eddie Leech, Kirk McCaleb and Charles Pareigis.

Memorials may be made to A Vintage Affair or Tunnel to Towers. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email