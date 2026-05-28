Norm Lewis to Headline Studio Tenn’s ‘One Night Only’ Gala

Middle Tennessee’s premier nonprofit professional theatre company, Studio Tenn, welcomes the return of its annual fundraising gala, “One Night Only: Summer Starlight Serenade” to Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Headlining this year’s event is entertainment legend Norm Lewis. Click for More Events

“One Night Only” sets the stage for a celebration of community and the power of live theatre. Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour, dinner and unforgettable performances. As a nonprofit, Studio Tenn relies on the generosity of its supporters to produce Broadway-caliber work and invest in artists on and off the stage. The gala serves as the organization’s signature fundraiser, bringing together theatre lovers and champions of the arts for a single night. This year, “One Night Only” will be chaired by community leaders Matt and Julie Brown, who are longtime patrons and dedicated supporters of Studio Tenn.

“Historic shows like Jesus Christ Superstar are only made possible through the support of our community and theatre enthusiasts,” said Patrick Cassidy, artistic director for Studio Tenn. “Nights like ‘One Night Only’ allow us the privilege to consistently bring Broadway-caliber shows and world-class performers to the local stage, including the legendary Norm Lewis.”

Norm Lewis is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and SAG Award nominee for his work onstage, on screen and in music. In 2014, he made history as the first Black actor to play the “Phantom” on Broadway in The Phantom Of The Opera. Lewis was recently seen onstage starring in the off-Broadway production of Ceremonies In Dark Old Men. He completed the national tour of the Tony Award-winning production of A Soldier’s Play and starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning West End Concert of Love Never Dies. Lewis last appeared on Broadway in the fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. He received several award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess. Lewis is also a founding member of Black Theatre United.

Efforts from “One Night Only” make it possible for Studio Tenn to continue expanding their youth educational programs, increase accessibility to theatre and bring world-class performances to Middle Tennessee.

Join Studio Tenn for a night of extraordinary performances and meaningful impact. Tickets are available for purchase and are only sold at studiotenn.com/one-night-only-2026.