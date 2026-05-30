FOX One Now Available on The Roku Channel

FOX One launched as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel on May 26, 2026, giving Roku customers a new way to stream live FOX news, sports, and entertainment in one place. Subscribers can sign up for $19.99 per month directly through their Roku account, with a 3-day free trial available for eligible customers. More Entertainment News

What Is FOX One on Roku?

FOX One is FOX’s official English-language streaming platform, now available through The Roku Channel as part of its Premium Subscriptions lineup. It brings together the full FOX brand portfolio — live sports, national and local news, and popular entertainment series — into a single subscription accessible on Roku devices, the Roku mobile app, or the web.

How to Sign Up for FOX One on Roku

Roku customers can subscribe to FOX One directly on their Roku device or by visiting go.roku.com/fox-one. Sign-up uses an existing Roku account, so there’s no separate login to manage. A 3-day free trial is available for eligible new subscribers before the $19.99 monthly rate kicks in.

Will FOX One Stream All FIFA World Cup 2026 Matches on Roku?

Yes. FOX One is the official English-language streaming home for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Roku subscribers will have live and on-demand access to all 104 matches of the tournament. It’s one of the most significant live sports streaming opportunities available heading into the summer.

What Content Is Included with FOX One?

FOX One covers a wide range of content across sports, news, and entertainment:

Live sports from the NFL, MLB, FIFA World Cup 2026, and more

FOX News and FOX Business live and on-demand

Local news from FOX affiliates

Popular entertainment series including MasterChef, Doc, and Family Guy

Where Can You Find FOX One Sports Content on Roku?

Live sports content from FOX One is also surfaced through Roku Sports Zone, the platform’s central hub for sports content discovery. Soccer-specific programming is also accessible through Roku’s dedicated Soccer Zone, making it easier to find FIFA World Cup coverage without digging through menus.

How Does FOX One Fit Into Roku’s Premium Subscriptions?

Roku’s Premium Subscriptions service currently includes more than 75 streaming services, all manageable through a single Roku account. Subscribers can add or cancel services at any time from their device or at my.roku.com, keeping the streaming experience consolidated without juggling multiple billing relationships.

Source: Roku