2024 Events at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville. The show is never the same twice and with over 200 members, you never know who might stop by to take the stage. Seeing the show in person is like no other, you are experiencing a piece of country music history and listening to some of the best artists in the industry. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com.
Updated on February 22, 2024
1Opry Classics
Thursday, March 7, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Gatlin Brothers and Brennen Leigh.
2Grand Ole Opry- Old Crow Medicine Show
Friday, March 8, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Old Crow Medicine Show, Gary Mule Deer, Bill Anderson, and more.
3Grand Ole Opry- The Oak Ridge Boys
Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Old Crow Medicine Show, Gary Mule Deer, and The Oak Ridge Boys.
4Grand Ole Opry- Lorrie Morgan
Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Lorrie Morgan, Darius Rucker, and Big Daddy Weave.
5Grand Ole Opry- Trisha Yearwood
Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Trisha Yearwood, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and more.
6Grand Ole Opry- Country Classics
Thursday, March 14, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Chapel Hart, Mandy Barnett, and Pam Tillis.
7Grand Ole Opry- Jenny Lewis
Friday, March 15, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Chapel Hart, Jenny Lewis, Gary Mule Deer, and more.
8Grand Ole Opry- Bill Anderson
Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Bill Anderson, Clint Black, Crystal Gayle, and more.
9Grand Ole Opry- Jon Pardi
Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, and Maggie Rose.
10Grand Ole Opry- Home Free
Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Home Free, Chonda Pierce, and Shenandoah.
11Grand Ole Opry- Country Classics
Thursday, March 21, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include have yet to be shared.
12Grand Ole Opry- Ricky Skaggs
Friday, March 22, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Home Free, Ricky Skaggs, and Willi Carlisle.
13Grand Ole Opry- Ashley Cooke
Saturday, March 23, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Ashley Cooke, Gretchen Wilson, Big & Rich, and more.
14Giselle
Sunday, March 24, 2024, 4 pm
“Giselle” is a classical 2 Act Ballet; one of the most revered and famous of all classical ballets. It is the story of a village girl who falls in love with a Prince who is in disguise. Beautiful music and choreography will enchant everyone in the audience
15Grand Ole Opry- Lauren Alaina
Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Lauren Alaina, Charles Esten, Shane Smith and The Saints.
16Grand Ole Opry- Chaney Williams
Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Chaney Williams, and The Price Sisters.
17Grand Ole Opry- Country Classics
Thursday, March 28, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include The Gatlin Brothers, Louise Mandrell, and Sunny Sweeney.
18Grand Ole Opry- Steven Curtis Chapman
Friday, March 29, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Steven Curtis Chapman and Dailey & Vincent.
19Grand Ole Opry- Billy Pilgrim
Saturay, March 30, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Billy Pilgrim and Rhonda Vincent.
20The Black Crowes
Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 7 pm
The Black Crowes released eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member and you can see them live in Nashville.
21Grand Ole Opry- Henry Cho
Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Henry Cho and Dylan Marlowe.
22Grand Ole Opry- Opry Classics
Thursday, April 4, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Sister Sadie and The Gatlin Brothers.
23Grand Ole Opry- Gene Watson
Friday, April 5, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Gene Watson and Old Crow Medicine Show.
24Grand Ole Opry- Steve Earle
Saturday, April 6, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Steve Earle, and Jeannie Seely.
25One Hallelujah
Sunday, April 7, 2024, 7 pm
One Hallelujah is performing with special guests Tasha Cobb Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, and Erica Campbell.
26Grand Ole Opry- Hailey Whitters
Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Hailey Whitters, Tyler Hubbard, and Trisha Yearwood.
27Grand Ole Opry- Country Classics
Thursday, April 11, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Sawyer Brown, The Malpass Brothers, and more.
28Grand Ole Opry- Drew Parker
Friday, April 12, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Drew Parker and Gary Mule Deer.
29Grand Ole Opry- Gary Mule Deer
Saturday, April 13, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Gary Mule Deer and Josiah and the Bonnievilles.
30Grand Ole Opry- Terri Clark
Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Terri Clark and Maggie Rose.
31Grand Ole Opry- Country Classics
Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include The Gatlin Brothers.
32Andrew Schulz
Thursday, April 18, 2024, 7 pm
Andrew Schulz is known for his hilarious and unapologetic comedy. Schulz challenges conventional wisdom with an NYC tone that is often idiotic, at times brilliant, but always hysterical.
33Grand Ole Opry- Gene Watson
Friday, April 19, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Gene Watson, Darin & Brooke Aldridge.
34Grand Ole Opry- Scotty McCreary
Saturday, April 20, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Scotty McCreary and more.
35Grand Ole Opry- Chris Janson
Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, and Anne Wilson.
36Grand Ole Opry- Opry Classics
Thursday, April 25, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include The Gatlin Brothers.
37Grand Ole Opry
Friday, April 26, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include guest to be announced.
38Grand Ole Opry- Cris Jacobs
Saturday, April 27, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Cris Jacobs.
39Grand Ole Opry- Lauren Alaina
Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 7 pm
It’s the show that made country music famous. Guests for the show include Lauren Alaina and Mackenzie Porter.
