Franklin Police Department Swears In Four New Officers

The Franklin Police Department welcomed four new police officers Friday afternoon during a swearing-in ceremony at Police Headquarters.

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Police Chief Deb Faulkner administered the oath of office in front of family members, friends, and fellow officers. All four officers join the department as lateral hires, bringing prior law enforcement and public service experience to the Franklin Police Department.

The newest members of the department are:

Officer Matthew Feddeler: Feddeler was born and raised in Chicago and served eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Following his military service, he spent 22 years with the Tempe Police Department in Arizona, where he built an extensive career in law enforcement.

Officer Brad Petty: Originally from Hickman County, Tennessee, Petty graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in wildlife biology. He spent the past seven years serving as a game warden with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officer Collin Richards: A Franklin native, Richards participated in the Franklin Police Department’s Explorer Program in 2011 and 2012. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 2020 and later began his law enforcement career with the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2024.

Officer Lawrence Shelton: Shelton is a Nashville native and graduate of McGavock High School. Prior to joining Franklin, he served nearly three years with the Tennessee State University Police Department.

“We are excited to welcome these four experienced officers to the Franklin Police Department,” said Faulkner. “Each brings a unique background, valuable experience, and a commitment to public service that will strengthen our department and benefit the community we serve. We are proud they chose Franklin as the next chapter in their law enforcement careers.”

The addition of the four lateral officers reflects the department’s continued efforts to recruit experienced, highly qualified professionals dedicated to serving one of Tennessee’s safest and most vibrant communities.