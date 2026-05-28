The Latest Tennessee Event News for May 28, 2026

5 Things to Know About the Music City Rodeo Bridgestone Arena hosts the second Music City Rodeo May 28–30, featuring PRCA championship competition and nightly concerts by Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett, and Jon Pardi. Published: May 28, 2026 — Read More

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend This weekend’s highlights include the Music City Rodeo, the Carousel of Dreams anniversary, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival’s final weekend, and Franklin Movies in the Park. Published: May 28, 2026 — Read More

High School Marching Bands to Perform at CMA Fest Four Nashville-area high school marching bands will take the stage at CMA Fest June 4–7, spotlighting music education through the CMA Foundation’s 15th anniversary year. Published: May 28, 2026 — Read More

Nate Bargatze Holds Movie Premiere in Nashville Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze premiered his first film, “The Breadwinner,” at Regal Hollywood Nashville ahead of its May 29 wide release alongside Mandy Moore. Published: May 27, 2026 — Read More

City of Franklin’s ‘Movie In The Park’ Series Starts This Week Franklin’s free outdoor movie series kicks off May 29 with “Wreck-It Ralph” at Fieldstone Park, continuing through summer with video game-themed films. Published: May 26, 2026 — Read More

Mark Your Calendars: Juneteenth Comes To Bicentennial Park The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County hosts its 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 at Bicentennial Park in Franklin for the first time. Published: May 26, 2026 — Read More

Rory Feek’s Columbia Farm to Host Two-Day Festival Celebrating Music and the Homesteading Life The Homestead Festival comes to Rory Feek’s Columbia farm June 5–6, featuring performances by Feek, Lee Greenwood, and The Isaacs alongside homesteading speakers. Published: May 26, 2026 — Read More

Ascend Amphitheater to Host Inaugural Community Day Ascend Amphitheater hosts a free inaugural Community Day on June 13 from 12:30–5 p.m., celebrating Nashville’s first responders with live music, family activities, and more. Published: May 26, 2026 — Read More

The Red Wheel Songwriter Series Returns to The Factory at Franklin This Summer The acclaimed Red Wheel songwriter series returns to The Factory at Franklin’s Turner Theater starting June 25, featuring hit-making songwriters Thursday through Saturday all summer. Published: May 25, 2026 — Read More

Carly Pearce Brings Back Carly’s Closet Charity Pop-Up During CMA Fest Carly Pearce returns with her 5th annual Carly’s Closet charity pop-up on June 5 at Music City Center, benefiting the CMA Foundation with a free signing for buyers. Published: May 24, 2026 — Read More

Charles Wesley Goodwin to Bring Tour to The Pinnacle Charles Wesley Godwin announces The Christian Name Tour, stopping at Nashville’s The Pinnacle on September 26 in support of his forthcoming album due July 24. Published: May 24, 2026 — Read More

Fetty Wap Announces Tour Stop at The Truth in Nashville Grammy-nominated Fetty Wap brings his Nostalgia Tour to Nashville’s The Truth on November 8 as part of a national summer and fall run. Published: May 24, 2026 — Read More

Focus: The Conference for Actors Returns to Franklin This July The third annual Focus: The Conference for Actors returns to The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin July 17–18, with a speaker lineup including Danica McKellar and Luke Benward. Published: May 23, 2026 — Read More

‘Beyond the Stage’: Studio Tenn’s New Post-Show Conversation Series Kicks Off May 30 in Franklin Studio Tenn launches its “Beyond the Stage” post-performance conversation series on May 30 at Turner Theater, opening with a faith dialogue tied to Jesus Christ Superstar. Published: May 22, 2026 — Read More

TPAC Expands Arts Initiative to Connect with Community Tennessee Performing Arts Center is expanding its Arts Access initiative with new nonprofit and school partnerships to bring more Middle Tennessee residents to live performances. Published: May 22, 2026 — Read More

Journey to Perform at Bridgestone Arena This Fall Journey extends its “Final Frontier” farewell tour with a Nashville stop at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, October 21. Published: May 22, 2026 — Read More