5/29/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Current Temp 77; Heavy Rain Possible Later Today

In Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 77.2°F with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. The skies are currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Looking at the remainder of today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 82°F with a low of 70.5°F overnight. Winds may increase, reaching up to 11.2 mph. There’s a 58% chance of precipitation, with forecasters predicting a total of 0.89 inches of rain, potentially heavy at times.
Tonight, the low temperature is expected to be around 70.9°F, with continued cloud cover and similar wind speeds up to 11.2 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 40% as we move into the evening hours.
Please stay tuned for further updates, as conditions may change throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|71°F
|Rain: heavy
|Saturday
|80°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|78°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|75°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|84°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
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