Home Weather 5/29/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Current Temp 77; Heavy Rain...

5/29/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Current Temp 77; Heavy Rain Possible Later Today

By
Source Staff
-

In Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 77.2°F with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. The skies are currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Looking at the remainder of today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 82°F with a low of 70.5°F overnight. Winds may increase, reaching up to 11.2 mph. There’s a 58% chance of precipitation, with forecasters predicting a total of 0.89 inches of rain, potentially heavy at times.

Tonight, the low temperature is expected to be around 70.9°F, with continued cloud cover and similar wind speeds up to 11.2 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 40% as we move into the evening hours.

Please stay tuned for further updates, as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
71°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
58% chance · 0.89 in
Now
77°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 71°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 80°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 84°F 61°F Drizzle: light
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