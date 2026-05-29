5/29/26: Overcast with High of 82 and Current Temp 77; Heavy Rain Possible Later Today

In Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 77.2°F with a light wind blowing at 5 mph. The skies are currently overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Looking at the remainder of today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 82°F with a low of 70.5°F overnight. Winds may increase, reaching up to 11.2 mph. There’s a 58% chance of precipitation, with forecasters predicting a total of 0.89 inches of rain, potentially heavy at times.

Tonight, the low temperature is expected to be around 70.9°F, with continued cloud cover and similar wind speeds up to 11.2 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 40% as we move into the evening hours.

Please stay tuned for further updates, as conditions may change throughout the day.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 71°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 58% chance · 0.89 in Now 77°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 71°F Rain: heavy Saturday 80°F 70°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 78°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 84°F 61°F Drizzle: light

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