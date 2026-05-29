Darlene Fay Moore Vandenberg, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away May 21, 2026. Darlene was born in Covington, KY and graduated from Boone County High School in Florence, KY.

Darlene, also known as “Honey” by her family while growing up and as “Gaga” by her grandchildren, was an exceptionally kind and caring person. She lived to help others, whether that meant opening her home to the kids in the neighborhood or always being there for her family, she was someone that you could always count on to be in your corner. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Elliott Moore and Barbara Ruth Bowlin Moore, and brother Dennis Ray Moore.

Survived by: Life partner, Doug Vandenberg; daughter, Stephanie (Hunter Sympson) Vandenberg; son, John (Katie) Vandenberg; sisters, Diane (Roy) Gronek, Donna (Mike) Ramsey, Debbie (Ray) Pratt and Dawn (Eddie) Elliott; brother, Darryl Moore; grandchildren, Haven Sympson, Jack Vandenberg, Gabriel Vandenberg, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held Thursday June 4, 2026 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. A private inurnment will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. 615 794-2289.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.