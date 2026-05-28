High School Marching Bands to Perform at CMA Fest

The biggest weekend in Country Music is just around the corner, as fans from around the world join the genre’s biggest names in Nashville June 4–7 for the 53rd CMA Fest presented by SoFi. More Entertainment News

Thanks to the participation of artists and the broader Country Music community, a portion of proceeds from CMA Fest supports the CMA Foundation as it celebrates 15 years of investing in music education. Since its launch in 2011, the Foundation has worked to provide students with access to high-quality music education and to equip educators with the resources they need to build and sustain thriving programs. This milestone year also marks the 10th anniversary of the CMA Foundation’s flagship Music Teachers of Excellence program, which honors and supports outstanding educators across the country.

Throughout the weekend, CMA Fest will also feature select events and activations designed to spotlight and further amplify the CMA Foundation’s impact and its unique model of giving.

Thursday, June 4

RePublic High School’s marching band, led by Joshua Latham, will kick off CMA Fest as part of Russell Dickerson’s opening set on the Riverfront Stage, helping launch the festival’s first day. The performance marks an exciting milestone for the newly established marching band, created through a partnership between RePublic High School and the CMA Foundation to expand access to music education and performance opportunities for students. Earlier this year, Dickerson served as the face of the CMA Foundation’s “Fund the Band” campaign, which helped raise the resources needed to launch the program, and later invited the students to join him onstage at CMA Fest. Their appearance at the Riverfront Stage represents a full-circle moment that underscores the power of community investment to create meaningful opportunities for young musicians.

Friday, June 5

Cane Ridge High School’s marching band, directed by Johnny Croft, will take center stage Friday morning, showcasing the talent and dedication of one of Nashville’s most dynamic music programs. Croft, a 2026 CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence and previous 2024 recipient, represents the lasting impact of educators who are shaping future generations through music both in and beyond the classroom.

Three-time CMA Award-winning Country star Carly Pearce returns with her fifth annual charity pop-up Carly’s Closet, a fan-favorite event where she will sell items from her personal wardrobe to benefit the CMA Foundation. Taking place on Friday, June 5 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on the second level of Music City Center, the event will also feature a meet and greet signing. Admission is free, making it the perfect opportunity for fans to support a great cause and enjoy a special moment with Pearce.

Saturday, June 6

James Lawson High School’s marching band, directed by Rontrell Callahan, will bring energy to Fan Fair X Saturday afternoon inside Music City Center as part of the festival’s weekend programming, showcasing the talent and dedication of student musicians from Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Fifteen-year-old mandolin player Shay Morgan of Clearwater, FL, will experience an unforgettable moment on Saturday when she joins Carly Pearce onstage at Nissan Stadium during a highly anticipated bluegrass performance. Representing the next generation of young musicians inspired by Country Music, Morgan will perform before tens of thousands of fans reflecting the CMA Foundation’s mission in action.

Sunday, June 7

Memphis Central High School’s marching band, led by 2026 CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence honoree and 2024 recipient Ollie Liddell, will close out the weekend Sunday evening with a high-energy performance outside Nissan Stadium, welcoming fans as they arrive for the nightly stadium shows. The appearance reflects the spirit of CMA Fest by placing student musicians at the entrance of one of Country Music’s biggest stages. Liddell’s recognition as a multi-year Music Teachers of Excellence honoree underscores his commitment to cultivating excellence, leadership and opportunity through music education.

The CMA Fest Backstage Academy, with support from EqualizeHer and Empower, is a one-day immersive experience that provides high school students and young adults with behind-the-scenes access to the world of live music production during CMA Fest. Connecting participants directly with industry professionals across technical production and live entertainment, the program is designed to build both career awareness and workforce readiness. Backstage Academy helps students develop valuable professional skills in fast-paced environments while creating meaningful access to careers in the music and entertainment industries. The program aligns with AT&T’s commitment to strengthening communities by investing resources, expertise and opportunities that empower the next generation of leaders and professionals.