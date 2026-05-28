Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Music City Rodeo (MCR)—Nashville’s Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Event- will return to Bridgestone Arena May 28–30, 2026 with thrilling rodeo events from bull riding to barrel racing, team roping to broncs, and a lineup that includes three-time Grammy-award winning artist Miranda Lambert (5/28), Grammy-nominated artist Charley Crockett (5/29), and Multi-Platinum country music star Jon Pardi (5/30) as this year’s MCR headlining concert line up. Come early to take part in the party on the plaza before the rodeo begins.

There is a ticket for Friday night, where you buy a ticket, and get one, find more information here.