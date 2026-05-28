Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Carousel of Dreams One Year Celebration
Saturday, May 30, 10 am – 2 pm Sunday, May 31, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The celebration will feature two distinct events: the free, family-friendly One Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, May 30, and The COG Experience, a special 21-and-over ticketed evening on Sunday, May 31.
Find tickets here.
2Summer Reading Kick off Party
Saturday, May 30, 10 am – 1 pm
Williamson County Libraries in Fairview, Franklin, College Grove, and Bethesda
Get ready for a roaring good time at the Summer Reading Kickoff, Unearth a Story! Bring the whole family and enjoy a morning full of dinosaur-themed fun, including hands-on arts and crafts, exciting relay races, and a library-wide scavenger hunt. It’s the perfect way to explore, play, and discover all things prehistoric. While you’re here, be sure to sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
3Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 30-31, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 Newcastle Road, Arrington
The month-long festival is coming to an end this weekend. See how this space is transformed into “Covington Glen,” a 16th-century English village with food, artisans, and live performances.
Find tickets here.
4Franklin Movies in the Park
Friday, May 29, 8 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The first movie in the park kicks off this weekend at Pinkerton Park. The free family event begins at sunset with a showing of Wreck-It Ralph. There will be a food truck on site at the event.
5Music City Rodeo
Thursday-Saturday, May 28-30
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Music City Rodeo (MCR)—Nashville’s Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Event- will return to Bridgestone Arena May 28–30, 2026 with thrilling rodeo events from bull riding to barrel racing, team roping to broncs, and a lineup that includes three-time Grammy-award winning artist Miranda Lambert (5/28), Grammy-nominated artist Charley Crockett (5/29), and Multi-Platinum country music star Jon Pardi (5/30) as this year’s MCR headlining concert line up. Come early to take part in the party on the plaza before the rodeo begins.
There is a ticket for Friday night, where you buy a ticket, and get one, find more information here.
Find tickets here for Thursday and Saturday.
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