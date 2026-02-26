Jennie May Jones passed away on February 24th, 2026, at the age of 89. Jennie May is survived by her children Billy Jones (Suzanne) and Janet Walls (Jim). She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Charles Jones, Sr. and son, Barton Lee Jones (Carie). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Leslie Walls Binford (Caleb), Preston James Walls (Carly), Brittany Jones de Leon (Eric), Brandon Lee Jones (Eden) and ten great-grandchildren – Isaac Binford, Ari Gray Binford, James Walls, Silas Walls, John Henry Walls, Samuel Walls, Payton de Leon, Hayden de Leon, Harper Jones and Shiloh Jones. In addition, Jennie May is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Jones and Lilly Mai Garton and her siblings, John Charles (J.C.) Jones and Margaret Jones Vinson.

Jennie May grew up in East Nashville and attended Warner Elementary, East Jr High and East High. She graduated from East High School where she played clarinet in the marching band and played saxophone in a dance band. Jennie May was baptized at Shelby Avenue Baptist Church where her family attended and her mom taught Sunday School.

Jennie May loved the Lord, Bill, her family, and her friends. Most of all, she loved being a homemaker. Jennie May and Bill met on a blind date orchestrated by their best friends, married a year later, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Jennie May made it her mission to get to know everyone and never met a stranger. She would ask everyone she met, ‘where are you from’ and it would be followed by ‘do you know so and so’, because she was determined to have a connection to you.

Jennie May and Bill were charter members of Haywood Hills Baptist Church and longtime residents of Nolensville, TN. Jennie May began to lose her hearing in early adulthood due to a genetic hearing disorder and became a fierce advocate for the hearing impaired. The family has honored her wishes by donating her temporal bones for research into the hearing loss that impacted Jennie May and her family.

Jennie May was retired from Ingram Book Company following twenty years of service and worked for a short time as a teller at Commerce Union Bank before her children were born. She was honored in 2021 as a 50-year member of TAFCE, Tennessee Association of Family and Community Education. Jennie May was the author of three cookbooks: “Family Cookbook”, “The Slow Cooker Cookbook”, and “The Art of Cooking Venison”. She and Bill designed and sent over 100 Christmas cards every year that included a sketch from Bill and a recipe from Jennie May. Following her retirement, Jennie May traveled extensively and frequently entertained family and friends in their Nolensville home.

To celebrate her life, visitation with the family will be from 11am to 1pm, then Elder John E. Haynes will conduct a service at 1 pm on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Rolling Hills Community Church, South Campus, 255 Haywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Nolensville Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bridges for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing.

