Olivia Kim Logan, age 16, passed away at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. She was the deeply loved daughter of Christopher and Nicole Logan and sister to Reece and Ethan, who adored her.

From the very beginning, Olivia embraced life in her own special way. In her early years, she was full of curiosity and light. She enjoyed learning to play the piano and taking ballet, and those early years were filled with the simple sweetness of childhood.

At the age of five, Olivia was diagnosed with FIRES (Febrile Infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome), a rare and severe neurological condition. Over the next ten years, she faced many hospitalizations and medical challenges. While her journey was not an easy one, Olivia met it with quiet strength and a sparkle in her eye. She showed resilience in ways that inspired the people around her.

Her family was committed to making sure Olivia experienced life beyond appointments and hospital rooms. They traveled to the beach, where she could enjoy the warmth of the sun and the sound of the waves. She visited Disney World three times, one of those unforgettable trips made possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. No matter what they were facing, they made room for joy, adventure, and time together.

Throughout her journey, Olivia was surrounded by a strong and loving support system. High Hopes became an important part of her life, where she and her family formed connections that will last a lifetime. The nurses, doctors, therapists, and home health caregivers who walked alongside her provided not only care but compassion and dedication that made a true difference. Her family is also deeply grateful for the friends, extended family, and their Tractor Supply family who stood beside them through every season.

Olivia’s life reminds us that strength does not always look loud or dramatic. Sometimes it is found in simply continuing forward, day by day, supported by love. Though her time here was far too short, her life was filled with purpose, connection, and deep devotion from those around her.

Her memory will be cherished by her devoted parents, Nicole and Christopher Logan; her loving brothers, Reece and Ethan Logan; her grandparents, Donna and Ronald Locy, Stephen and Carol Kellogg, and Roger and Nam Logan; as well as many extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in Olivia’s honor to Tucker’s House (https://tuckershouse.org/) and High Hopes (https://www.highhopesforkids.org/). These organizations helped make it possible for Olivia and her family to live as fully as they could and will always hold a special place in their hearts. Olivia’s story is one of perseverance, love, and the steady strength of family. She will always be remembered. #fearlessliv #livrocks

