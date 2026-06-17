DUI Enforcement Operation Planned in Honor of Fallen Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza

The Franklin Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI saturation enforcement operation Friday evening in honor of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.

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Officers and troopers from all three agencies will be deployed throughout the evening, focusing on drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs, or other substances.

The operation commemorates Officer Legieza, who was killed in the line of duty on June 18, 2020. According to authorities, an impaired driver crossed the center line and struck his patrol vehicle head-on while he was on duty.

Destin’s father, Franklin Police Lieutenant Scott Legieza, said the mission is about preventing other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.

“Every impaired driving crash is preventable,” said Scott Legieza. “Honoring Destin’s memory means doing everything we can to keep another family from experiencing the same loss.”

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner said Legieza’s dedication and service continue to inspire law enforcement officers across the region.

“Destin’s legacy continues to inspire all of us,” said Faulkner. “This operation is about honoring his sacrifice and preventing future tragedies. We encourage everyone to plan ahead and never drive impaired.”

Officials say the enforcement effort serves as a reminder of the life-altering consequences of impaired driving and the importance of making safe transportation plans before consuming alcohol or other impairing substances.

The Franklin Police Department encourages anyone who plans to drink or use impairing substances to arrange a sober driver, use a rideshare service, call a taxi, or make other safe travel arrangements before getting behind the wheel.