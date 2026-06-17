Burger Up to Close in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood After 16 Years

As Nashville’s 12South neighborhood shifts toward more corporate shopping than local, news has emerged that another locally owned spot will close. More Eat & Drink News

Burger Up announced that the restaurant will close after 16 years at 2901 12th Avenue South.

Sharing on social media, “After 16 years, we are sad to announce that we will be closing our doors permanently at the end of next month. Our last day of service will be Saturday, August 1st.”

The message continued, “Many thanks go to all of our guests, friends, neighbors, and our fantastic team members for the love and support we have experienced over the years.”

In May, 12 South Taproom announced it was closing after serving the neighborhood for 20 years. The building will be torn down and replaced with a Ralph Lauren and Alo store.