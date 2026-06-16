City of Spring Hill Passes Balanced Budget for FY27

On Monday, June 15, 2026, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed Ordinance 26-10, approving the annual budget for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2026, and ending June 30, 2027.

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The budget includes detailed revenue projections and appropriations for each City fund. More information can be found starting on page 229 of the June 15, 2026 BOMA meeting packet.

Highlights include:

• $151.7 Million Operating Budget

• 11 new staff positions, three reclassified positions

• Increase in state-shared sales tax revenues

• Projected decrease in development fee revenue, due to sewer moratorium The approved budget will now be sent to the Comptroller for official approval.

This year, Maury County underwent a countywide reassessment. During Monday night’s meeting, BOMA also voted to maintain the current City property tax rate of $0.739 per $100 of assessed value. This is expected to bring an additional $1.95 million in property tax revenue, which will be put toward new positions in both the Police and Fire Departments, a new fire truck, and progressing City facility projects.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].