Franklin Launches Franklin Connects, a New Initiative to Combat Loneliness in the Community

On Monday, June 15, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore announced the launch of Franklin Connects, a new initiative focused on reducing loneliness in the community.

The initiative originated from Find Hope Franklin, an effort launched in 2020 to address mental health and substance use challenges in the community. More Local Living News

Amy Alexander, CEO of The Refuge Center for Counseling, shared during the launch, “In our digital-driven world, people are becoming disconnected from others.”

Franklin Connects launch includes a new website, FranklinConnects.org, where the community can find resources.

A community training program will be offered by Franklin Connects. This program will provide practical strategies for recognizing loneliness and supporting individuals who may be struggling with isolation.

You will see Happy to Chat Benches, currently there are eight in the community to promote spontaneous conversations. They are located at Carousel of Dreams at The Factory, The Refuge Center, Williamson County Public Library, The Village at Church of the City, Williamson Health, McEwen Northside, Meridian Cool Springs, and Berry Farms.

Franklin Connects is partnering with Folx Table, a shared dining experience designed to bring people together. Guests will be seated in groups of four to six at local restaurants. Participants will cover the cost of the meal, but Franklin Connects will cover the Folx participation fee. The first event will be announced soon.

This fall, Franklin Connects will host a community engagement fair bringing together charitable organizations. This event will give the community the opportunity to discover organizations and become involved.

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