Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 17, 2026

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for June 10-17, 2026. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Annecy Pool 98 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Avalon Kiddie Pool 96 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Avalon Pool 96 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Brentwood Country Club Pool 100 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Brentwood Traditions Pool 96 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 98 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Chardonnay Pool 92 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Concord Hunt Pool 98 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park Llc 94 700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Highland Park Pool 90 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Inglehame Farms Pool 92 9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Keystone Pool H.O.A 96 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Kingwood Pool 92 Kingwood Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 96 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Lansdowne Pool 100 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 98 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 96 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 96 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time - Women's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Life Time Cold Plunge Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool 98 1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Mckay's Mill Pool 96 1215 Habersham Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 88 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Millview Swim Club Pool 84 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 96 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Optima Franklin Pool 98 3000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Paxton Plunge Pool 94 2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool 86 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Raintree Forest Pool 86 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool 96 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Reserve At Raintree Pool 96 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Rosebrooke Amenity Kiddie Pool 100 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool 96 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 94 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Shadow Green HOA Pool 94 651 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Somerset Kiddie Pool 98 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Somerset Pool 98 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 94 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Southern Wood West 2 Pool 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Southern Wood West Kiddie 98 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Southern Woods West Pool 98 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 98 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Taramore Adult Pool 96 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Taramore Kiddie Pool 94 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool 96 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 96 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 92 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 The Governors Club POA Kiddie Pool 92 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 The Governors Club POA Pool 92 19 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 The Governors Club Pool 90 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 The Landings Pool 2 (Moore's) 100 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 The Village Of Clovercroft 94 101 Fine Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs 96 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2026 Village Of Morningside 100 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 100 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Windstone 100 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Witherspoon 98 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool 98 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37065 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 100 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Wyndchase Aspen Grove Pool 1 100 3100 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.