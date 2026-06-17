Chief and Honey’s is Serving Sweet Treats in Thompson’s Station

A new family-owned ice cream shop is serving up sweet treats and small-town charm in Thompson’s Station.

Chief and Honey’s officially opened on May 21 in Tollgate Village, bringing locally made ice cream, gifts and a family-focused atmosphere to the community. The shop is owned by Scott and Allison Moseley and takes its name from the affectionate nicknames their grandchildren use for them — “Chief” and “Honey.”

The idea behind the shop was inspired by faith, family, and a desire to create a place where people can slow down, connect, and make memories together.

Chief and Honey’s serves ice cream from Nash Family Creamery, along with a selection of other sweet treats, in a welcoming environment designed for families, friends, and neighbors to gather. The shop is currently open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

Among the menu favorites are Ice Cream Nachos, featuring waffle chips topped with a double scoop of ice cream, one sauce and one topping, and the Brownie Sundae, made with a warm double fudge chunk brownie, a scoop of ice cream, one sauce and whipped cream.

“Chief and Honey’s is more than an ice cream shop — it’s a reflection of our faith, family and the joy our children and grandchildren have brought into our lives,” said Scott and Allison Moseley. “We wanted to create a place where families could slow down, connect and make lasting memories together.”

Since opening, the shop has welcomed guests from across Thompson’s Station and surrounding communities. The Moseleys hope it becomes a place where neighbors become friends, celebrations are shared, and family traditions are created for generations to come.

Chief and Honey’s, located at 2101 Branford Place in Tollgate Village, is dedicated to serving locally sourced ice cream while fostering meaningful connections within the community.