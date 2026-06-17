Home Weather 6/17/26: Clear Skies with High of 86 and Low of 62, Winds...

6/17/26: Clear Skies with High of 86 and Low of 62, Winds Up to 17, Overnight Low of 76 with Clear Conditions

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature is 62.2°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.5 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 86°F, with a low of 62.1°F overnight. Winds may gust up to 17 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 76.5°F, with winds continuing at speeds up to 12 mph and a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, maintaining clear skies.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
62°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 66°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 56°F Overcast
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