WCPAC Adds Two Bonus Shows To Summer Sizzle Series In Franklin

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation are adding two bonus performances to this year’s popular Summer Sizzle Series.

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The additional performances include Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole on Saturday, August 1, at 7 p.m., followed by Diana’s Mambo Maniacs on Saturday, August 8, at 7 p.m.

Unforgettable will feature acclaimed vocalist John-Mark McGaha performing a tribute to legendary entertainer Nat King Cole. Audiences can expect to hear timeless hits including “Unforgettable,” “Mona Lisa,” and “L-O-V-E” during the Artists Lounge Live production.

The second bonus performance, Diana’s Mambo Maniacs, will bring a lively celebration of Latin music and dance to the stage. Led by performer Diana Sosa, the show will feature mambo and salsa favorites, Latin jazz, energetic percussion, horn sections, and audience interaction.

Both performances will take place at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for students and seniors ages 55 and older. More information is available through the Williamson County Performing Arts Center website.