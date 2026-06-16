Free International Day Of Yoga Celebration Coming To Franklin’s Harlinsdale Farm

A free community event celebrating International Day of Yoga is coming to Franklin later this month, bringing together yoga, meditation, wellness activities, and community connection at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Click for More News

Presented by Friends of Franklin Parks, The Historic Parks Department, Be Well Mel, the YITP Committee, and Sounds for the Soul, the event will take place on Sunday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the lawn in front of the historic Hayes House.

The celebration aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga while encouraging participants to connect with nature and community. The outdoor setting under the trees at Harlinsdale Farm will provide a peaceful space for attendees to relax, recharge, and focus on wellness.

The event will feature yoga, meditation, sound bathing, nature experiences, shopping vendors, coffee, juice smoothies, and family-friendly activities. Several activity stations will be set up throughout the morning, including meditation and yoga, a sound bath area, a kids zone, vendor and community spaces, and a designated press area.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring friends and enjoy a morning centered around movement, mindfulness, and community.