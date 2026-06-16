Alice Fay (Prentice) Guillott, in the morning hours of June 12, 2026, you slipped away from us at the age of 82. Your death was anticipated but we had hoped for just a little more time with you.

As daughter of a sharecropper, born in Atoka, OK, on June 9, 1944, you came from humble beginnings, working in the cotton fields to pay for school clothes. You married Johnnie Basil Guillott, Jr., on November 29, 1963. You were a devoted wife and mother, bringing three children into the world. Despite having but a high school education, you worked your way up the corporate ladder to become Director of Benefits at GE Aircraft Engines.

You earned college credits with high marks while working full time. You served in the Church as a primary teacher, helping young people know Christ.

You were smart, tenacious, and loving. You gave much and expected nothing for yourself. You passed these traits on to your children. Every holiday was complimented by your good cooking. Every good book was avidly read. Every child was loved deeply. We felt that love in full measure.

Your husband, Johnnie, of 62 years, and children, Jeanne (Darryle) Hunt, Laura (Chase) VanBelkum, and Daniel Guillott, look forward to the day when we meet again. You also leave behind four grandchildren, Lindsay (Matt) Tuttle, Tiffany (Kyle) Evans, Jonathan (Meredith) Hunt, Whitney (Bryce) Jenkins and 16 great-grandchildren. Additionally, you are survived by two siblings, Margie Roads and Aubrey (Becky) Prentice.

You were preceded in death by your parents, Jack and Molly (Embrey) Prentice, and ten siblings, infant Billy Prentice, Mary Lee Rowland, Jaunita Nix, G. W. Prentice, Wallace Prentice, Wendell Prentice, Billy Prentice, Luetta Nelson, Paula Engle, and Dean Prentice.

In celebration of your life, we will gather on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 11:00 AM for a visitation at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Lane, Franklin, TN. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Bishop Bill Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Cemetery, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. Flowers can be sent to the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.

A life well-lived and a gift to us all. You will always be in our hearts.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.