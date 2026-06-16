6/16/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79.5, Low Tonight of 67.8 with Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.5°F with a light wind from the northwest at 6.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.5°F and a low of 58.8°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 67.8°F with winds calming down to around 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, and clear skies are anticipated to continue.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, similar conditions can be expected, with clear skies and a moderate temperature. Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts for the area.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|86°F
|63°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|81°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Friday
|70°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Monday
|76°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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