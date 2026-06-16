Home Weather 6/16/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79.5, Low Tonight of 67.8...

6/16/26: Clear Skies and a High of 79.5, Low Tonight of 67.8 with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 79.5°F with a light wind from the northwest at 6.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.5°F and a low of 58.8°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 67.8°F with winds calming down to around 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 2%, and clear skies are anticipated to continue.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, similar conditions can be expected, with clear skies and a moderate temperature. Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts for the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
59°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
80°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 86°F 63°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 81°F 70°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Friday 70°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 62°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Monday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×