TDCI, AG’s Office Warn Consumers About Purchasing Insurance Policies from LifeX Research Corporation

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office are warning consumers that LifeX Research Corporation is not licensed to sell insurance products in Tennessee.

TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services has received reports that consumers were told they could obtain health coverage through LifeX by becoming LifeX employees. However, LifeX is not licensed to sell major medical health insurance in Tennessee. Consumers have also been told the coverage would be issued by a well-known insurer, which is inaccurate. No licensed health insurers offering major medical coverage in the State of Tennessee provide coverage to Tennessee consumers through LifeX.

“Purchasing a health plan from a company that is not licensed to sell insurance in Tennessee could have disastrous financial consequences for unsuspecting consumers,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Instead of providing coverage to help offset your healthcare costs, providers may not recognize your unlicensed plan, leaving you responsible for the full cost of care.”

In other states, LifeX plans have also been associated with Benefit Health Plan, Inc. (BHPI) and Benefit Logistics Captive Insurance Company. These entities are not licensed to conduct insurance business in Tennessee.

“Protecting Tennessee consumers from deceptive practices is a top priority,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “Our office will aggressively pursue scammers, and we encourage anyone who suspects fraud to file a complaint with our Division of Consumer Affairs.”

Consumers searching for health insurance online should never provide personal or financial information to unknown callers without confirming they are licensed insurance producers representing companies authorized by TDCI.

Red flags include:

The caller will not identify the insurance company.

The caller claims to be an agent but refuses to provide a license number.

You cannot review plan details before purchase.

You are pressured to act immediately to secure a low rate.

You must join an association or pay an application fee to enroll.

For insurance-related questions or to file a complaint, contact TDCI at (615) 741-2218, 1-800-342-4029, or visit our website.

To report deceptive business practices, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs at www.tn.gov/consumer.

