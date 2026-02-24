Papa Murphy’s Launches New Jalapeño Popper Pizza

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is bringing bold, craveable flavor to its menu with the new Jalapeño Popper Pizza, now available as part of the popular Papa’s Picks lineup. This limited-time offering draws inspiration from the classic jalapeño popper appetizer and is available at participating locations from February 23 through March 22, 2026.

What Is on the Papa Murphy’s Jalapeño Popper Pizza?

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza features a layered combination of bold toppings and sauces that capture the essence of the beloved appetizer in pizza form. Each pizza comes loaded with a flavorful lineup of ingredients including:

Garlic Butter base

Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning and Jalapeño Ranch sauce

Whole-Milk mozzarella cheese

Crispy bacon

Jalapeño slices

Topping cheese

A cream cheese packet included with each pizza

The included cream cheese packet allows guests to add a finishing touch of creamy, tangy goodness before sliding the pizza into the oven. As a take-and-bake pizza, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza is designed to deliver peak flavor when baked hot at home, where the combination of melted cheeses, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapeños comes together fresh from the oven.

How Much Does the Jalapeño Popper Pizza Cost?

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza is priced at $12.99 at most participating Papa Murphy’s locations. Guests in California can expect to pay $13.99, while Alaska locations are priced at $14.99. This pricing reflects Papa Murphy’s commitment to delivering specialty, limited-time offerings that maintain the brand’s reputation for value.

What Is the Papa’s Picks Menu at Papa Murphy’s?

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza joins the Papa’s Picks lineup, which serves as a curated selection of fan-favorite and specialty pizzas on the Papa Murphy’s menu. The Papa’s Picks collection features a core selection of everyday favorites, including the 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni pizzas, alongside rotating specialty offerings that bring seasonal variety and excitement to the menu. The lineup is designed to balance familiar classics with new, limited-time creations that keep guests coming back.

How Long Is the Jalapeño Popper Pizza Available?

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza is available for a limited time only, running from February 23 through March 22, 2026, at participating Papa Murphy’s locations. The pizza is available while supplies last, so guests interested in trying this specialty offering are encouraged to visit their local Papa Murphy’s or order online before the promotional window closes.

How to Order the Papa Murphy’s Jalapeño Popper Pizza

Guests can order the Jalapeño Popper Pizza by visiting their nearest participating Papa Murphy’s location or by placing an order online at PapaMurphys.com. As with all Papa Murphy’s pizzas, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza is prepared fresh in-store and taken home to bake, ensuring a hot, oven-fresh experience every time.

