Williamson County Fair Now Accepting Registration for Competitive Events

Competitive event registration is now open for the 22nd annual Williamson County Fair. Community members are invited to showcase their talents through entries in the following areas: agriculture, creative arts, culinary arts, cultural arts, livestock shows, youth department, pageants and vocal competitions. Click for More Events

“Competitive events are the heart and soul of the fair, celebrating the traditions, talent and community of Williamson County,” said Paul Webb, Williamson County Fair Board Chair. “From prize-winning produce to livestock to breathtaking photography, we encourage our neighbors to showcase their talents by registering to compete.”

All 2026 livestock shows will follow an open-class format, allowing for expanded opportunities for residents across the state. Pageant contests and the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition preliminary round will take place at the Performing Arts Center in Franklin on July 26 and Aug. 10, respectively. The final vocal competition will take place Aug. 11 on the Nissan Stage at the Williamson County Fair.

The registration deadline for the livestock shows and the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition entries is July 31. Registration for all other departments closes July 24. All entries must be registered online in advance. Entries that have not been registered online prior to drop-off will not be accepted. Entry drop-off dates vary by department, so contestants should refer to specific department pages for details.

For more information and detailed registration instructions, visit: https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/competitions/competitive-events.

The 2026 Williamson County Fair will take place August 7-15, featuring family-friendly acts, vendors, rides and attractions – both new and beloved. This year’s theme, “As American As Apple Pie,” pays tribute to the 250th anniversary of America. Details on new exhibits, entertainment and demonstrations can be found here. Tickets will be available online July 5.