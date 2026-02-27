OBITUARY: Elliott Orlandus Waters

Elliott Orlandus Waters joined his heavenly father on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born June 11, 1973 the beloved son of David Waters and Lavonia Waters.

Elliott leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife Nyeesha Waters, his loving and devoted parents, David and Lavonia Waters, his precious children, Tia Caldwell, Rodrick Waters, Caleb Waters, Seth Waters, and Darien Williams. He has nine grandchildren, Emekai Brantley, Elodie Brantley, Aurian Reynolds, Rosemary Waters, Khalil Downs, Ja’Kyla Waters, Jaida Waters, Amir Waters, and Denver Williams; He also leaves behind a loving and devoted little sister, Stephanie Rebecca Waters and one and only niece Lailah Chanel Williams. Later in life, Elliott was excited to find out he had two additional siblings, Dawn Cross and Rodrick Cross whom he loved. Elliott was very loved by many including his best friend, Keith Thomas and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mr. Waters will lie in state on Friday, March 6, 2026 from 4 until 7 at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1004 Dickerson Pike, Goodlettsville, Tennessee 37072.

Visitation with family Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1004 Dickerson Pike, Goodlettsville, Tennessee 37072 from 11 until 12 with funeral to follow. Elder Terry Majors, officiating and Bishop Robert Smallwood, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Greenwood North Cemetery, Goodlettsville, Tennessee 37072.

