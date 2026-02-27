Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Little Jimmy Dickens With Star-Studded Tribute

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, continues the next in a series of “Opry 100 Honors” shows for March, celebrating the bigger-than-life Opry icon Little Jimmy Dickens. Opry 100 Honors Little Jimmy Dickens takes place March 21st and features a performance by his longtime friend Brad Paisley, who just celebrated his 25th Opry anniversary.

Paisley was officially inducted into the Opry family on Feb 17, 2001, after being invited by Little Jimmy, Bill Anderson, and Jeannie Seely on December 16, 2000. The award-winning superstar went on to share and form a multi-generational friendship with Little Jimmy that he says was one of the highlights of his career. Paisley will return on March 21 to honor his longtime mentor and friend. Little Jimmy often appeared in Paisley’s music videos as well as surprise appearances onstage including some well-known moments of him appearing onstage during Paisley’s tenure hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood.

Paisley, who led Little Jimmy’s memorial service at the Grand Ole Opry House, wrote after his passing in 2015, “Do not mourn Little Jim. Celebrate him. Relive and share the memories. Aspire to be like him. And above all, laugh at the punchlines, the craziness, and the way he so gracefully made this planet a funnier, better, richer place while he was alive. And in doing so, will continue to for years to come.”

Opry 100 Honors Little Jimmy Dickens will do just that. Celebrate him.

Opry 100 Honors Little Jimmy Dickens will also include performances by Little Jimmy’s friends and Opry members Bill Anderson, The Gatlin Brothers, Trace Adkins, who was invited in 2003 by Little Jimmy famously using a stepladder to ask the 6’6” star to join the Opry family and The Oak Ridge Boys who were officially inducted as an Opry member by Little Jimmy in 2011 as well as 49 Winchester and more.

The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century. Since the series launched in 2025, the Opry has honored music and Opry greats Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, Charlie Daniels, Porter Waggoner, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which has supported country music professionals in times of need for over 60 years. The fund provides financial assistance for medical bills, emergencies and other hardships faced by those in the industry. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold for “Opry 100 Honors” will go directly to the fund.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

