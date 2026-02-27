OBITUARY: Mary H. Canterbury

Mary H. Canterbury, age 101, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on January 21, 2026. She was born in Lyles, TN, on July 18, 1924. She was born a “blue baby” and was not expected to live.

Mary graduated from Hickman County High School, and right out of High school went on to receive a Certificate of Technical Training from Army Air Forces 1943, Mobile, Alabama, as a riveter, then typist. She was married to O.A. Canterbury, Jr. on 02/28/1945 in the state of Georgia.

Mary worked as China and Silver Department manager at Cain-Sloan’s in Green Hills Nashville TN in 1971 and then Dept. manager and Buyer of China and Silver for Castner-Knott until 1988. She worked at Oak Ridge in 1944 military base and helped work on the Top-Secret Atomic Bomb.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Franklin TN, Middle TN Iris Association, and Rosie the Riveter, ARRA. She had a passion of planting flowers and baking. She won several Blue ribbons at the TN State Fair and two Best of Show. She was on “Talk of the Town” TV show for her recipe using Eagle Brand Milk.

She is survived by her children, Jim Canterbury and Phyllis C. Tatum, her grandchild Nicole Tatum, her baby sister Ruby Woertz and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death was her younger sister, Irene Bishop, her younger brothers John Billy Hargrove, and Edmond Hargrove.

She will be greatly missed and truly loved by all that knew her.

Celebration of Life will be at Franklin First United Methodist Church, Tuesday, March 3rd, at 11:00 am. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

In lieu of flowers donation to Alive Hospice, Middle TN Iris Association, or Rosie the Riveter Association.

