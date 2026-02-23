OBITUARY: Jennifer Lynn (Patton) Flaugher

Jennifer Lynn (Patton) Flaugher age 59 of Frankin, TN was unexpectedly taken from us February 21, 2026; just two months after her well-earned retirement. Born on May 21, 1966, in Dyersburg, TN, Jennifer ushered in the beauty of life with an undeniable spirit that left lasting impressions on all who knew her.

Jennifer dedicated three decades of her life to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, where she proudly served as a CID Clerk and Evidence Custodian. Most recently, she lent her skills to the accounting team, showcasing an unwavering commitment to her work and community.

To those who knew her, Jennifer was the embodiment of love and devotion. She was also a beloved wife to her husband, John Thome Flaugher, II, and together they created a home filled with warmth and a love that transcends time. The joys of motherhood were vividly painted in her memories of her son, John Thome “Johnny” Flaugher III (Morgan) and she found endless happiness in the company of her granddaughters, Sawyer and Sutton. The laughter and bonds they shared were treasures beyond compare.

Above all, Jennifer’s heart belonged to the serene shores of the beach and the joyous moments spent there with her family became cherished memories. Jennifer’s spirit also embraced playful pursuits. She reveled in the joys of playing Bingo, the challenge of Sudoku puzzles, and the delicate artistry of needlepointing.

Beloved by many, Jennifer is now reunited with her parents, Lynn and Janet Patton, and her brother, Lynn “Bubba” Patton, Jr.

Jennifer Lynn (Patton) Flaugher leaves behind a legacy of love and unwavering devotion.

As we gather to celebrate her remarkable journey, we invite friends and family to pay their respects at Heritage Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. Visitation will be held on February 24, 2026, from 4 PM to 8 PM, continuing on February 25 from 11 AM to 12 PM, followed by a funeral service at noon with Jim Taylor officiating. https://www.stephensfs.com

As we come together in love and remembrance, let us honor a life beautifully lived—a life that will not be forgotten.

Interment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Mark Gillenwater, Samuel Gillenwater, Jonathan Couey, Tony Phillips, James Graves and Jake Graves will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Carter Gillenwater.

