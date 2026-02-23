Brentwood – Marny Yenzer passed away peacefully on February 20, 2026. Born on April 14, 1939, to Mary and Donald K. Meyer, she received her bachelor’s degree from Washburn University and later received her Masters Degree from Tennessee State University.

In August 1961, she married H. Dale Yenzer (Dale) and they raised two children, Vicki (David) Estrin and David (Lisa) Yenzer. Early in their marriage they moved from Kansas to Missouri to Florida to Texas and in 1972 settled permanently in Brentwood, TN.

Marny taught at Brentwood Middle (Northside Junior High) School for 25+ years. After she retired, she continued to substitute for many years, saying she wanted “to stay close to the kids and remember what she loved most about teaching.”

Affectionately known as “Sass” by her family, she cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren, her cats and dear friends. In retirement, she embraced traveling the world, checking off countries from her bucket list. In later years, her favorite travel adventures were trips to Orange Beach with her teacher friends as well as family gatherings in Nashville IN for Thanksgiving and Lake Lotawana for July 4th.

She is survived by her sister Donni, her children Vicki (David), and David (Lisa), grandchildren Katherine, Ryan and Elizabeth, nieces Kari (Gregg), Happi (Jerry) and Darci (Jeff) and many loving grandnephews, grandnieces and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her husband H. Dale Yenzer, and her parents Mary (Benton) and Donald K. Meyer.

The family will host a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Marny’s honor be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, Animal Protective Association of Missouri, or the charity of your choice.

