Don Lee Cobb, of Springfield, MO, died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on February 19, 2026, after a courageous twelve-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare bone marrow cancer.

He was born on May 28, 1943, in Liberal, KS; the only child of Orval M and Lota Caroline (Helsel) Cobb.

Don attended Liberal High School graduating in May of 1961. Once earning his High School Diploma, he continued his educational pursuits at Kansas State University, in Manhattan, KS, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in May of 1966. At his graduation, Mr. Cobb met his to-be wife, Karin (Krusor) Cobb on a blind date and were shortly joined in holy matrimony on December 10, 1966, at the Christ Presbyterian church in Kansas City, MO.

Over the course of his 43-year engineering career, Don worked in various engineering capacities for several companies in Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky and Missouri encompassing processing, manufacturing, plant, and design disciplines the last one being Alcan Cable located in Sedalia, MO as a Sr. Mechanical Engineer from 1989 until his retirement in 2009. During that time, he and Karin moved several places for his employment, but in 1980 they settled in Missouri.

Don and Karin welcomed two children Jeffrey Allan (1970) and Christina Lynn (1973) and provided his beautiful wife and family with a loving home during his career as an engineer. Over the course of his life, Don was an avid fisherman and tennis player, passing along a lifelong love of sports and outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Don and Karin were married for fifty-two short years, before Karin passed from a short battle with pancreatic cancer in January of 2019.

After living a life of spirit, adventure, and sportsmanship, Mr. Cobb survives by his son, Jeff and wife Allison (Minton) of Franklin, TN; his daughter, Christi (Quick) Waugh, and husband Ken, of Nixa, MO; and his grandchildren and their families: Karinne and wife Macie (Doyle) and Kendall Cobb, Lane, and Brennan Quick, and Cassidi Waugh.

Don is also survived by his nephew, Matthew Dougherty of St Louis, MO; his niece, Shannon Dougherty, and husband Chris Moenster, of Dittmer, MO; and his great-niece, Chrystal, of Dittmer, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Lota Cobb, Karin’s parents, Harold and Chrystal Krusor, Karin’s sister, Joan (Dougherty) Davis, and two brothers-in law, Ron Dougherty and Jerry Davis.

A Visitation and Memorial Service will be conducted at Aldersgate Church, located in Nixa, MO, on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM, with the Memorial Service following immediately after from 2:00 – 3:00 PM. A final service is being planned at the Miller Funeral Home in Liberal, KS for both Karin and Don prior to their final resting and inurnment at Liberal Cemetery in Liberal, KS. The date and time of the final service is still yet to be determined.

Friends and family are invited to sign the guest register book(s) to express your good wishes, prayers, tributes, and remembrances of Don for his family to read and enjoy.

The family suggests donations to be made to a charity of your choice, in memory of Don.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Stumpff Funeral Home.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email