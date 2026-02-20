Judy Clevidence, formerly Eckert, passed away peacefully in Franklin, Tennessee, on February 10, 2026. She was 90 years old. Born on December 15, 1935, Judy lived a full life defined by her devotion to family. She was married to the late Walter Clevidence and was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Schenkel, and her grandson, Willford Russell.

Judy’s enduring influence remains with her children: John Russell, James Russell, and Jane Erickson. She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and happily welcomed nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, William Eckert and Robert Eckert, along with many extended family members who will miss her deeply.

Judy prioritized family above all else, establishing a firm foundation of support and comfort. Judy left behind a legacy of laughter, wisdom, and love. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, grandchildren and all who sought her perspective and loved her quick-witted humor and guidance.

Services will be held at Schildknecht Funeral Home in O’Fallon, Ill. on February 28 at 10AM.

Published by Belleville News-Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Schildknecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services – O'Fallon.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email