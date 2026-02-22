Anthony E. White better known as Tony was a man of deep faith and love for the Lord, his family, and his community. He passed peacefully on February 20, 2026, at 8:36am. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Diane White, his daughter Jennifer Miller and his son-in-law Andy Miller, his sister Faye Eudailey, sister-in-law Carol Marable, nieces and nephews; Brent Isom (Jamie), Jason Eudailey (Melissa), Tim Ham (Jill), Susan Garland (Gregg), Clay Isom (Clara), Camille Isom, Jacob Isom (Heather), Tanner Ham (Macy), Judson Eudailey, Foster Eudailey, Bryant Garland, Greer Garland, Connor Garland, Sara Darnall (Isaac) Nicki Thomas, Jessie Perkins (Dan), and many beloved cousins, and close friends who are like family. He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Zelma White, Sister Harriet Jane Isom, niece Amy Ham and brothers-in-law Harvey Isom and Richard Marable.

Tony grew up in the Flat Creek Community in Williamson County, played basketball for College Grove High School where he met Diane. They were best friends and high school sweethearts. He continued to get his degree in Animal Science from Tennessee Tech University and then returned home to run the family dairy Overland Hill Farm and eventually the family business White’s Dairy Supply. He loved his animals from his cows to his horse Slick and his dog Clyde. In his spare time, he loved to travel, and cook, and especially loved spending time outdoors hiking and camping. He loved all sports but was particularly fond of basketball. The time he spent with his family and his friends were the moments closest to his heart.

Tony was a man of great strength and conviction. His love of the Lord and deep faith were the overriding themes of his life. His greatest accomplishment was serving as an elder in the Lord’s church. He most recently served in this capacity at Church Street Church of Christ in Lewisburg, and formerly served at Scribner’s Mill Church of Christ in Culleoka, and at Southern Hills Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. He had the heart of a servant and deeply impacted the lives of those around him for the better. To know him was to love him, and to be loved by him was a true gift. He was blessed to have many friends who were closer than brothers. He loved to laugh and his personality was infectious. He was a man that wanted to be on your side and would do anything he could to help or to serve the community around him.

He aided in establishing the first Volunteer Fire Department for the Flat Creek Community and served many years as a Volunteer Firefighter. He was appointed by the Governor to the Duck River Board and was a member of the Lewisburg Lions Club. He founded and served as the charter president for the Tennessee Dairy Producers Association. In the past he has served on the Marshall County Co-Op board, Farm Bureau, and he worked tirelessly to serve Marshall County as a Marshall County Commissioner.

Visitation with the family will be from 4 PM until 8 PM on Monday, February 23, 2026, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10AM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Bolton and Bro. Russell Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

Active Pallbearers: Clay Isom, Jacob Isom, Tanner Ham, Judson Eudailey, Bryant Garland, Connor Garland.

Honorary Pallbearers: Brent Isom, Jason Eudailey, Tim Ham, Gregg Garland, Charlie Batten, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Moses, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Boyd Liggett, Mrs. Larry Barnes, Mrs. Stoney Warren, Mrs. Bob Bufford, Dr. and Mrs. Greg Harris, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hardison, The Elders at the Church Street Church of Christ: Don Ledford, Will Wilson, Wayne Cozart, Steve Allen.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, Tennessee

