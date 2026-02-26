OBITUARY: Evan James Ledbetter

Evan James Ledbetter, 44, of Wellston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2026. He was born March 31, 1981, in Zeeland, Michigan. He grew up and attended school in Holland, Michigan.

He is survived by: his children, Alyson Rae, 17, and Elliot Edward Marcellus Ledbetter, 13, residing with their mother, Nicole, in Wyoming, Michigan; his mother, Bonnie Bushaw, of Wellston; his father, Ronald (Terry) Ledbetter, of Manistee; sister, Cristy Lee Woods, and her family, of Franklin, Tennessee; two aunts, Dian Ledbetter of Manistee, and Judy Drier, of Scottville, Michigan; several cousins residing in Michigan and Indiana; and his precious cat, Sailor.

Evan would find peace enjoying the sights and sounds of nature while walking in the woods near his home, and searching for unusual rocks and stones along the shores of Lake Michigan and Man-Made Lake in Manistee.

A private family memorial funeral service will take place at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, and he will be laid to rest beside his maternal grandparents at the Cornell Cemetery, in Buckley, Michigan.

He will be deeply missed. Peace and Love.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Manistee News Advocate on Feb. 25, 2026.

