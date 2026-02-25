John Dorris Taylor, a beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away on February 23, 2026, in Nashville, TN. He was born on December 4, 1938, in Franklin, TN, where he spent much of his life. John dedicated 35 years of his career as a maintenance man with CPS, where he was known for his strong work ethic and commitment to excellence.

John was a man of many interests. He had a passion for collecting coins and knives, pursuits that brought him joy and a sense of accomplishment. His love for guitars and country music illustrated his vibrant spirit, as he found solace and inspiration in the melodies and storytelling of the genre.

He is survived by his son, John Derek Taylor, and his daughter, Leanne (Jeff) Boone. He also leaves behind his sister, Faye (David) Goins. These family members cherished the time they spent with John and will forever carry his memory in their hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents, John David Taylor and Montie Ladd Taylor, and his sister, Elise Dodd.

John was preceded in death by his brothers: Edward, Gilbert, Calvin, Donald, Clifton, and Robert Taylor. He will also be reunited in spirit with his cherished dog, Petey.

Visitation services will be held on February 26, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again on February 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. A funeral service will follow on February 27 at 2:00 PM, leading to a burial at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

John Dorris Taylor will be remembered as a loving family man, a dedicated worker, and a person of great character whose legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email