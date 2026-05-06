Williamson Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for May 6, 2026

Shake Shack Introduces New BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich

Shake Shack’s Smoky BBQ menu returns nationwide with a brand-new BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich and a new Mac & Cheese side, available for a limited time starting April 28.

Published: April 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

Whataburger Kids Whatameal Gets New Toys and Packaging

Whataburger is refreshing its Kids Whatameal starting May 5 with new interactive packaging, collectible sticker packs, and playful box designs for its youngest fans.

Published: April 30, 2026 – Read Full Article

A New Yogurt Spot to Open in Spring Hill

Yogurt Beach, a self-serve frozen yogurt shop with a coastal vibe, is set to open at 1002 Nasdaq St. in Spring Hill, with an anticipated early summer 2026 debut.

Published: May 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chili’s Popping Boba Margarita Is May’s Margarita of the Month

Chili’s is offering a $6 Popping Boba Marg all month long, featuring Lunazul Blanco Tequila, watermelon, and Dragonfruit Popping Boba — a first for the chain’s cocktail menu.

Published: May 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Kings May 2026: Derby Drinks, Free Mom Bowling & Summer Pass

Kings has a packed May lineup including Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo drink specials May 2–5, free bowling for moms on Mother’s Day, and Summer Passes on sale starting May 1.

Published: May 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Mellow Mushroom Launches New Salads and Cocktail Menu

Mellow Mushroom rolled out its largest menu update ever on April 28, adding two new chef-driven salads and an entirely new cocktail program across all 160+ locations nationwide.

Published: May 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Moe’s Southwest Grill Launches Grilled Burrito Dippers

Moe’s Southwest Grill debuted its first-ever snack-sized item — Grilled Burrito Dippers — on April 21, starting at $3.99, created in collaboration with teen food creators MD Foodie Boyz.

Published: May 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Subway Launches Fresh Value Menu With 15 Items Under $5

Subway debuted its first-ever Fresh Value Menu featuring 15 items priced under $5, now available at more than 18,000 locations nationwide with most options offering 20+ grams of protein.

Published: May 01, 2026 – Read Full Article

Ruby Sunshine Debuts Seasonal Southern Brunch Menu

Ruby Sunshine is offering a limited-time spring menu from April 29 through June 9, featuring peach-forward dishes including the returning fan-favorite Peaches & Cream Beignets.

Published: May 02, 2026 – Read Full Article

Burger King’s Star Wars Menu: Mandalorian and Grogu Items Available May 4

Burger King launched a limited-time Star Wars-themed menu on May 4 featuring four new food items, collectible cups, and a kids’ meal tied to the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu film.

Published: May 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 9, 2026

Crumbl’s rotating menu for May 4–9 includes a new Pink Velvet Heart Cake, Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cookie, Biscoff White Chip Cookie, and more limited-time flavors.

Published: May 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Jimmy John’s Summer Menu Is Here — Thai Chicken Wrap Returns

Jimmy John’s kicked off summer 2026 on May 4 with the return of the fan-favorite Thai Chicken Wrap and a brand-new Lemon Strawberry Burst Cookie, both available for a limited time.

Published: May 04, 2026 – Read Full Article

Ice Cream Shop Sweethaven to Open in Brentwood

Locally owned Sweethaven is expanding to a third location in Brentwood’s CityPark development on Franklin Road, with an anticipated opening in June 2026.

Published: May 05, 2026 – Read Full Article

Chicken Salad Chick BOGO Deal for Mother’s Day

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Large Quick Chicks on Friday, May 8 only, available in-store and drive-thru at all locations while supplies last.

Published: May 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Krispy Kreme Launches Minis for Mom Collection for Mother’s Day

Krispy Kreme’s limited-time Minis for Mom Collection features a 16-count box of four mini doughnut varieties, available May 7–10 at participating locations nationwide.

Published: May 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Health Scores: Williamson County for May 6, 2026

The latest Williamson County health inspection scores are in, covering food service establishments inspected from April 29 to May 6, 2026, with scores ranging from 92 to 100.

Published: May 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 6, 2026

These Williamson County food service establishments earned a perfect score of 100 on their most recent health inspections conducted from April 29 to May 6, 2026.

Published: May 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

Schlotzsky’s Launches Stacked Subs With Three New Sandwiches

Schlotzsky’s Deli unveiled its new Stacked Subs lineup — Turkey Avocado BLT, Honey Mustard Club, and Zesty Italian — now available at 280+ locations nationwide.

Published: May 06, 2026 – Read Full Article

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