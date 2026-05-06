Health Scores: Williamson County for May 6, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 29 to May 6, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Aha Indian Grill
|92
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/29/2026
|Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
|93
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
|97
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/05/2026
|Cajun Steamer
|98
|1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Cano's Aux Bar
|100
|7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Cano's
|97
|1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/01/2026
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
|95
|7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
|100
|5002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|95
|188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Elayne Ink
|100
|103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/05/2026
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/05/2026
|Grecian Pizzeria
|96
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Greenhaven
|96
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/30/2026
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel
|99
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/30/2026
|Hogwood Mobile Unit
|98
|600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|98
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/30/2026
|Home 2 Suites
|96
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/05/2026
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|100
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|100
|113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Jonathan's Grille
|100
|107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin
|Approval
|100 Westwind Court Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/29/2026
|La Plaza Mexican Restaurant
|96
|2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|98
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/01/2026
|Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary
|99
|1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Little Hats Italian Market Bar
|100
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Little Hats Italian Market
|96
|980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/29/2026
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood
|99
|5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/30/2026
|Miss Teresa's Day Care
|100
|7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Montessori School of Franklin
|100
|1325 W Main St Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|04/30/2026
|Outback Steakhouse #4312
|100
|8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Outback Steakhouse Lounge
|98
|8005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|Penn Station Subs
|99
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/29/2026
|Puckett's Bar
|100
|120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
|98
|120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|Residence Inn Bar
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Residence Inn Pool
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Residence Inn Resturant
|99
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Ryan Swim Academy
|92
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Stephens Valley HOA
|98
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/04/2026
|Street Tacos Los Jarochitos
|100
|700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar
|100
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant
|95
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/04/2026
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|98
|428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/05/2026
|The Daily Dish
|99
|2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/30/2026
|The Thompsons Kitchen
|99
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Titos Food Truck
|100
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/30/2026
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|97
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/29/2026
|Vintage Vine 100
|96
|4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/01/2026
|Waffle House
|99
|3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/04/2026
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar
|99
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer
|98
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/05/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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