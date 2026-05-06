Health Scores: Williamson County for May 6, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 29 to May 6, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Aha Indian Grill 92 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 04/29/2026 Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool 93 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 97 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/05/2026 Cajun Steamer 98 1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Cano's Aux Bar 100 7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Cano's 97 1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 05/01/2026 Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill 95 7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Catering & Events By Suzetta 100 104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream 100 5002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Ching's Asain Bistro 95 188 Front St. STE 104 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Elayne Ink 100 103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/29/2026 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/05/2026 Ginger Pig Food Truck 100 216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/05/2026 Grecian Pizzeria 96 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/30/2026 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel 99 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 04/30/2026 Hogwood Mobile Unit 98 600A Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast 98 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/30/2026 Home 2 Suites 96 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 05/05/2026 J. Alexander Restaurant 100 1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Jersey Mike's Subs 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Jiving Turkey Food Truck 100 113 Natchez Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Jonathan's Grille 100 107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Kiddie Academy of Franklin Approval 100 Westwind Court Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/29/2026 La Plaza Mexican Restaurant 96 2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 98 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 05/01/2026 Leo's Coffee Co. Mobile 100 1808 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary 99 1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1 100 1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Little Hats Italian Market Bar 100 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Little Hats Italian Market 96 980 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/29/2026 Mere Bulle's Brentwood 99 5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/30/2026 Miss Teresa's Day Care 100 7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Montessori School of Franklin 100 1325 W Main St Suite 108 Franklin TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 04/30/2026 Outback Steakhouse #4312 100 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Outback Steakhouse Lounge 98 8005 Moores Lane. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 Penn Station Subs 99 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/29/2026 Puckett's Bar 100 120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant 98 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 Residence Inn Bar 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Residence Inn Pool 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Residence Inn Resturant 99 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Ryan Swim Academy 92 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Stephens Valley HOA 98 5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville TN 37221 Swimming Pools Routine 05/04/2026 Street Tacos Los Jarochitos 100 700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Bar 100 545 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 195 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant 95 545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/04/2026 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 98 428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/05/2026 The Daily Dish 99 2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/30/2026 The Thompsons Kitchen 99 7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Titos Food Truck 100 1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/30/2026 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 97 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/29/2026 Vintage Vine 100 96 4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/01/2026 Waffle House 99 3048 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/04/2026 Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar 99 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/05/2026 Waldo's Chicken & Beer 98 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/05/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.