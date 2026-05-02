Ruby Sunshine Debuts Seasonal Southern Brunch Menu

Ruby Sunshine is welcoming spring with a new limited-time menu available from April 29 through June 9, 2026. The New Orleans-born brunch brand is bringing back a fan favorite and introducing new seasonal dishes that blend Southern comfort with bright, sun-soaked flavors ahead of summer. More Eat & Drink News

What Is on the Ruby Sunshine Spring 2026 Menu?

The seasonal lineup features four limited-time items that highlight peach as the defining flavor of the season:

Peaches & Cream Beignets ($7.25): New Orleans–style beignets topped with whipped mascarpone, peach-ginger compote, fresh whipped cream, cinnamon streusel, and mint — back by popular demand

Cajun Shrimp Breakfast Scramble ($16): Gulf shrimp and andouille sausage scrambled with bell peppers and red onion, served with a fried grit cake, Creole cream sauce, and champagne vinaigrette-dressed baby arugula

Breakfast Burrito Bowl ($16): Scrambled eggs with crispy breakfast potatoes, fajita peppers and onions, black beans, and cheddar cheese, topped with Hass avocado-pico, salsa macha verde, chipotle sour cream, and pickled red onions

Peach Paloma-Rita ($11): Pueblo Viejo 100% agave tequila, peach bellini mix, grapefruit syrup, fresh lime, and Red Bull Peach Edition with a grapefruit salt rim

When Is the Ruby Sunshine Spring Menu Available?

The limited-time spring menu is available from April 29 through June 9, 2026, at all Ruby Sunshine locations.

Why Did Ruby Sunshine Bring Back the Peaches & Cream Beignets?

The Peaches & Cream Beignets returned due to strong guest demand. “After seeing how much guests loved the Peaches & Cream Beignets last year, we knew we had to bring them back,” said Chef Marla Chua, culinary director for Ruby Slipper. “Peach is such a defining flavor of the season, which inspired us to showcase it in a way that feels both fresh and indulgent.”

How Can You Learn More or Order from Ruby Sunshine?

Visit rubybrunch.com for the full menu and updates, or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook. Guests can also download the Ruby Bennies loyalty app to earn points on every online or dine-in order, redeem rewards, and get early access to upcoming specials.