Subway Launches Fresh Value Menu With 15 Items Under $5

Subway has debuted its first-ever value menu, the Fresh Value Menu, featuring 15 items priced under $5. Available nationwide starting today at more than 18,000 locations, the menu promises freshly made, never-fried options with most items containing over 20 grams of protein. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Subway’s Fresh Value Menu?

Subway’s Fresh Value Menu is the chain’s inaugural value offering, built around three core categories: Deli Faves, Protein Pockets, and Sub of the Day. The menu is designed to deliver quality and variety at prices that undercut most fast food competitors, with items starting at $3.99.

What Are the Deli Faves?

Deli Faves are four fully customizable six-inch subs priced at $3.99, including two new additions:

New Spicy Pepperoni: Aged pepperoni, Pepper Jack, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, creamy Sriracha

New Ham & Salami: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard

B.L.T.: Bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, mayo

Cold Cut Combo®: Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, Bologna (all turkey-based), Italian-style Provolone, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mayo

What Are Subway’s Protein Pockets?

Protein Pockets are a grab-and-go option that launched earlier this year, priced at $3.99. Each wrap packs more than 20 grams of protein into a soft tortilla with hand-chopped veggies and fan-favorite sauces:

Baja Chicken: Grilled chicken, Monterey cheddar, smoky Baja Chipotle, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños

Peppercorn Ranch Chicken: Grilled chicken, Monterey cheddar, zesty Peppercorn Ranch, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, pickles

Italian Trio: Black Forest ham, aged Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, garlic aioli

Turkey Ham: Oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, Monterey cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, honey mustard

What Is Subway’s Sub of the Day?

Sub of the Day features a different six-inch sub every day of the week for $4.99. Guests can add chips and a drink for $2 more. The weekly lineup is:

Monday: Meatball Marinara

Tuesday: Classic Tuna

Wednesday: Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki®

Thursday: Oven-Roasted Turkey

Friday: Black Forest Ham

Saturday: Italian B.M.T.®

Sunday: Spicy Italian

Where Can You Find the Fresh Value Menu?

The Fresh Value Menu is available at Subway locations nationwide and is accessible through the Subway App or Subway.com. In-store, look for the new yellow section on the menu board. Additional deals and discounts are available through the Subway App and Subway.com.

Source: Restaurant News