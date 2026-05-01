5/1/26: Overcast with a high of 64.8, low of 44.6; wind at 8.5 mph; no precipitation expected tonight.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63.7°F with an 8.5 mph wind. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 64.8°F, while the low was 44.6°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.9°F. Winds may gust up to 8.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.
Overall, conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening and into the night. Weather patterns indicate stability with a continued chance for overcast skies but no significant changes expected in conditions tonight.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
45°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:54am
Sunset
7:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|65°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|70°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|67°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|61°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter