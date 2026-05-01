Home Weather 5/1/26: Overcast with a high of 64.8, low of 44.6; wind at...

5/1/26: Overcast with a high of 64.8, low of 44.6; wind at 8.5 mph; no precipitation expected tonight.

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63.7°F with an 8.5 mph wind. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 64.8°F, while the low was 44.6°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.9°F. Winds may gust up to 8.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Overall, conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening and into the night. Weather patterns indicate stability with a continued chance for overcast skies but no significant changes expected in conditions tonight.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
45°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:54am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 45°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 67°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 61°F 46°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×