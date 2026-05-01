5/1/26: Overcast with a high of 64.8, low of 44.6; wind at 8.5 mph; no precipitation expected tonight.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63.7°F with an 8.5 mph wind. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 64.8°F, while the low was 44.6°F. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48.9°F. Winds may gust up to 8.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Overall, conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening and into the night. Weather patterns indicate stability with a continued chance for overcast skies but no significant changes expected in conditions tonight.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 45°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 5:54am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 65°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 45°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 65°F 40°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 61°F 46°F Overcast

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