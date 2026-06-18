Nashville Zoo Welcomes New Clouded Leopard Cub Born in May

The Nashville Zoo has announced the arrival of a female clouded leopard cub named Mayuree, born on May 5.

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The cub currently weighs just over two pounds and is about the size of a loaf of bread. Despite her small size, Mayuree represents a significant milestone for the zoo’s conservation efforts as the 51st clouded leopard born at the facility.

Her birth is also notable because she is the first clouded leopard cub in Nashville Zoo history to be successfully co-reared by both her mother, Niran, and the zoo’s animal care team.

Zoo officials said clouded leopard reproduction and cub rearing can be especially challenging, with cubs often being hand-reared due to risks of parental neglect or predation. In Mayuree’s case, animal care staff closely monitored Niran and observed appropriate bonding and nursing behaviors, allowing the team to implement a co-rearing approach.

Under the co-rearing program, Niran is responsible for raising and nursing the cub while animal care staff conduct early socialization sessions. The zoo says these interactions help the cub become comfortable with human handling, which can benefit future veterinary care, husbandry practices, and breeding management.

Mayuree will remain behind the scenes with her mother while she continues to grow. Once she is older, she will be paired with a playmate before eventually moving into one of the zoo’s public habitats.