Mellow Mushroom Launches New Salads and Cocktail Menu

Mellow Mushroom rolled out its largest menu update ever on April 28, 2026, introducing a reinvented salad lineup and an entirely new beverage program across all 160+ locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News
What New Salads Is Mellow Mushroom Adding?
The updated salad menu keeps beloved classics like Caesar, Greek, Cobb, and House while adding two chef-driven originals designed to stand on their own or complement a pizza order.
- Asian Crunch — cucumbers, tangy peppers, pineapple, crispy onions, wontons, cilantro, lime, shredded romaine and cabbage with creamy Asian dressing (option to add crispy Thai chili chicken)
- Apple Harvest — apples, white cheddar, sheep’s milk feta, dried cherries, candied pecans, pepitas and shredded romaine with balsamic vinaigrette
Guests can add grilled or crispy chicken to any salad for a protein boost.
Is Mellow Mushroom Offering Any Salad Deals?
Throughout May 2026, Mellow Mushroom is offering free chicken — grilled or crispy — on any regular salad. The promotion is available both online and in-store at all locations.
What New Cocktails Are on the Menu?
The new cocktail program brings a full slate of fresh drinks to the bar, ranging from tequila-forward margaritas to wine spritzes and classic martinis.
- Moondust Margarita — Espolòn Blanco Tequila, dragonfruit, pineapple, orange bitters and lime juice
- Watermelon Zinger — Milagro Silver Tequila, Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon), lime juice and a Tajin rim
- Spicy Mango Margarita — Milagro Silver Tequila, lemon and lime juices, mango purée, jalapeño and triple sec with a Tajin rim
- Peachy Pineapple Spritz — Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio with pineapple, lemon and peach
- Groovy Berry Spritz — Conundrum Red Blend with blackberry and lemon
- Vanilla Cream Cola — Tito’s Handmade Vodka or Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Coca-Cola, vanilla syrup and creamy cold foam
- Blackberry Whiskey Sour — Jameson Irish Whiskey, blackberry, lemon juice and Angostura bitters
- Espresso Martini — Midnight Bean espresso martini
- Lemon Drop Martini — SKYY Vodka, lemon juice and triple sec
What New Shots Are Available?
Three new shots round out the bar additions.
- Green Tea — Jameson Irish Whiskey, lemon and lime juices, Sprite and peach schnapps
- Trippy Gummy — Deep Eddy Vodka, lemon and lime juices, pomegranate and peach schnapps
- Pineapple Cake — Espolòn Blanco Tequila, pineapple, vanilla and pomegranate
Which Fan-Favorite Drinks Are Staying?
Several guest favorites remain on the menu alongside the new additions.
- The RB Premium Margarita — Tequila Ocho Reposado, Cointreau, lemon and lime juices and a citrus salt rim
- Strawberry Shakedown — Tito’s Handmade Vodka, fresh muddled strawberries, lemon and lime juices and Angostura bitters
- Sunset in Paradise — Don Q Cristal Rum, coconut, pineapple, pomegranate, lemon and lime juices and a toasted coconut rim
Non-alcoholic refreshers and a rotating selection of local, domestic and imported beers on tap also continue to be available.
Where Can You Find Mellow Mushroom?
Mellow Mushroom operates 160+ locations across 16 states. The new menu is available at all locations starting April 28, 2026. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.mellowmushroom.com.
Source: Mellow Mushroom
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