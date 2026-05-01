Mellow Mushroom Launches New Salads and Cocktail Menu

Mellow Mushroom rolled out its largest menu update ever on April 28, 2026, introducing a reinvented salad lineup and an entirely new beverage program across all 160+ locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What New Salads Is Mellow Mushroom Adding?

The updated salad menu keeps beloved classics like Caesar, Greek, Cobb, and House while adding two chef-driven originals designed to stand on their own or complement a pizza order.

Asian Crunch — cucumbers, tangy peppers, pineapple, crispy onions, wontons, cilantro, lime, shredded romaine and cabbage with creamy Asian dressing (option to add crispy Thai chili chicken)

Apple Harvest — apples, white cheddar, sheep’s milk feta, dried cherries, candied pecans, pepitas and shredded romaine with balsamic vinaigrette

Guests can add grilled or crispy chicken to any salad for a protein boost.

Is Mellow Mushroom Offering Any Salad Deals?

Throughout May 2026, Mellow Mushroom is offering free chicken — grilled or crispy — on any regular salad. The promotion is available both online and in-store at all locations.

What New Cocktails Are on the Menu?

The new cocktail program brings a full slate of fresh drinks to the bar, ranging from tequila-forward margaritas to wine spritzes and classic martinis.

Moondust Margarita — Espolòn Blanco Tequila, dragonfruit, pineapple, orange bitters and lime juice

Watermelon Zinger — Milagro Silver Tequila, Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon), lime juice and a Tajin rim

Spicy Mango Margarita — Milagro Silver Tequila, lemon and lime juices, mango purée, jalapeño and triple sec with a Tajin rim

Peachy Pineapple Spritz — Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio with pineapple, lemon and peach

Groovy Berry Spritz — Conundrum Red Blend with blackberry and lemon

Vanilla Cream Cola — Tito’s Handmade Vodka or Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, Coca-Cola, vanilla syrup and creamy cold foam

Blackberry Whiskey Sour — Jameson Irish Whiskey, blackberry, lemon juice and Angostura bitters

Espresso Martini — Midnight Bean espresso martini

Lemon Drop Martini — SKYY Vodka, lemon juice and triple sec

What New Shots Are Available?

Three new shots round out the bar additions.

Green Tea — Jameson Irish Whiskey, lemon and lime juices, Sprite and peach schnapps

Trippy Gummy — Deep Eddy Vodka, lemon and lime juices, pomegranate and peach schnapps

Pineapple Cake — Espolòn Blanco Tequila, pineapple, vanilla and pomegranate

Which Fan-Favorite Drinks Are Staying?

Several guest favorites remain on the menu alongside the new additions.

The RB Premium Margarita — Tequila Ocho Reposado, Cointreau, lemon and lime juices and a citrus salt rim

Strawberry Shakedown — Tito’s Handmade Vodka, fresh muddled strawberries, lemon and lime juices and Angostura bitters

Sunset in Paradise — Don Q Cristal Rum, coconut, pineapple, pomegranate, lemon and lime juices and a toasted coconut rim

Non-alcoholic refreshers and a rotating selection of local, domestic and imported beers on tap also continue to be available.

Where Can You Find Mellow Mushroom?

Mellow Mushroom operates 160+ locations across 16 states. The new menu is available at all locations starting April 28, 2026. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.mellowmushroom.com.

Source: Mellow Mushroom