Battle Ground Academy Names New Director of Alumni Relations

Battle Ground Academy has appointed Sarah Tracy Kieffner ’98 as its new Director of Alumni Relations. Kieffner will officially begin her role on July 1, returning to her alma mater with more than 20 years of experience in independent school education and community engagement. More School News

“Sarah understands firsthand the traditions, relationships, and values that make BGA such a special community,” said Will Kesler, BGA Head of School. “Our alumni are an essential part of BGA’s story, and Sarah’s work will focus on strengthening those connections in meaningful ways. I am grateful for the leadership and experience she brings to this role, and I look forward to seeing the ways she will help our alumni community continue to grow.”

A proud BGA graduate and member of the school’s Plato society, Kieffner brings more than 20 years of independent school experience and a deep understanding of the relationships that make school communities strong. She most recently served as Director of Academic Counseling at Father Ryan High School, where she worked closely with students, families, faculty, and school leadership.

In her new role, Kieffner will focus on deepening alumni engagement, celebrating the stories of BGA graduates, and creating opportunities for Wildcats to remain connected to the school and to one another. Her background in student support, family connection, and mission-driven school work gives her a strong foundation for building relationships across generations of BGA alumni.

“I am truly excited to return to the BGA community in this role,” Kieffner said. “BGA has meant a great deal to me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that helped shape who I am. I look forward to working with fellow alumni to strengthen connections, celebrate shared experiences and help connect our remarkable alumni with the next generation of BGA students.”

About Battle Ground Academy:

Founded in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a coeducational, college preparatory school for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Located in Franklin, Tenn., BGA ignites and nurtures student curiosity, intellect, and character through a transformative educational experience that empowers bold and deep thinkers, equips compassionate and engaged citizens, and prepares thoughtful and brave leaders to make a positive impact in their communities.

For more information about Battle Ground Academy, please visit www.battlegroundacademy.org.