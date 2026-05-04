Jimmy John’s Summer Menu Is Here — Thai Chicken Wrap Returns

Jimmy John’s is kicking off summer 2026 with a limited-time seasonal lineup available nationwide starting May 4. The summer menu brings back the fan-favorite Thai Chicken Wrap by popular demand and introduces a brand-new Lemon Strawberry Burst Cookie. More Eat & Drink News

What’s on the Jimmy John’s Summer Menu?

The 2026 summer lineup features two items: the returning Thai Chicken Wrap and the debut Lemon Strawberry Burst Cookie. Both are available for a limited time at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide.

What Is the Thai Chicken Wrap?

The Thai Chicken Wrap is back after fans rallied for its return. It features all-natural chicken, crisp carrots, cool cucumber, onion, and lettuce, drizzled with Thai satay sauce and mayo, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

What Is the Lemon Strawberry Burst Cookie?

New to the menu this summer, the Lemon Strawberry Burst Cookie is a soft-baked lemon cookie packed with real strawberry flavor. It’s designed to be a refreshing, indulgent seasonal treat to complement the savory wrap.

When and Where Can You Get It?

Both items are available starting May 4, 2026, at participating Jimmy John’s locations nationwide. You can order in-store, online, or through the Jimmy John’s app. For more details, visit www.JimmyJohns.com or follow @JimmyJohns on social media.

Source: Inspire Brands