Retired Franklin Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Arrington Passes Away

The Franklin Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired Assistant Chief Wayne Arrington, a longtime firefighter and public servant who spent three decades serving the City of Franklin.

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Arrington served with the Franklin Fire Department from 1972 until his retirement in 2002, dedicating 30 years to protecting the community.

In a statement, the department expressed its condolences to Arrington’s family, friends, and former colleagues while honoring his years of service.

Visitation services will be held Thursday, June 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. A second visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at noon. Burial, including a Franklin Fire Department graveside service, will take place immediately after at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill.

The department also reflected on Arrington’s legacy, noting that in 2025, Lieutenant Jeff Boggs sat down with former Assistant Chiefs Wayne Arrington, Benny Hargrove, and John Fitzgerald at Franklin’s old Station 1 on West Main Street to share stories and memories from their careers, helping preserve part of the department’s history.

Watch the video below.