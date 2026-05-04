Patsy Ruth Hearon Hilliard, 92, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2026. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and her presence will be deeply missed. Patsy was born in Wheatcroft, Kentucky, to Henry T. Hearon and Vera Virginia (Baird) Hearon. She met her future husband, David M. Hilliard, Jr. at Obion High School in Obion, Tennessee. They married on August 24, 1957.

Together she and Dave served as pastor and pastor’s wife of numerous churches in the Memphis Conference for over 40 years. Patsy sang in every church choir and loved leading the children’s choirs as well. In addition, she worked at Emery Air Freight (later Conway Logistics) for many years.

Patsy was a talented seamstress, needleworker, and loved learning new craft skills. She loved playing cards, especially SkipBo, and working puzzles. Later in life she learned how to paint in watercolor and the family is blessed to have these paintings to remember her by.

Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Dave Hilliard, and also her siblings Glenda North (Bill), Shirley Clanton (Earl), and her sister-in-law Judy Hearon.

Patsy is survived by her children Mark Hilliard (Betsy Halford), Columbia, SC; Jennie Stockard (Jeff), Brentwood, TN; Holly Hilliard, Shelbyville, TN; and Hank Hilliard (Amy) Franklin, TN; her grandchildren Alyssa Edmondson (Wil); Samuel Stockard (fiancé Heavenly Davis); Tanner, Kendall, Conner, and Will Hilliard; and her siblings Brenda Hearon (Chet Rogalski) and Wes Hearon.

Visitation will be Monday, May 4 at 1:00pm at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069 to be followed by a memorial service beginning at 2:00pm. Patsy will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN.

Donations may be sent to Franklin First United Methodist Church.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery.