Detached Garage Damaged In La Vergne Fire

A detached garage was damaged in a fire Monday morning in La Vergne, according to fire officials.

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La Vergne Fire Rescue responded to the scene after a city employee spotted smoke coming from the property while driving through the area and notified dispatch at 9:52 a.m.

Within three minutes, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story detached garage. Officials said no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire, and crews conducted a primary search to confirm the building was clear.

The fire was brought under control at 10:12 a.m., according to the fire department. Officials said two vehicles were inside the garage when the fire occurred.

Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley said preliminary findings indicate the fire may have originated in one of the vehicles parked inside the garage. The cause remains under investigation.

The La Vergne Fire Department also encourage residents to install interconnected smoke alarms where appropriate to help provide early warning in the event of a fire.