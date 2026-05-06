Schlotzsky’s Launches Stacked Subs With Three New Sandwiches

Schlotzsky’s Deli has unveiled Stacked Subs, a new lineup of sandwiches built with premium ingredients and generous portions, now available at locations nationwide. The launch is the latest evolution for the Austin-born brand, which has been serving its signature sourdough and bold flavors since 1971. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Schlotzsky’s New Stacked Subs?

Stacked Subs are a new sandwich lineup designed to deliver bold flavor combinations and satisfying portions. Each sandwich is served on Schlotzsky’s new Artisan White or Harvest Wheat sub rolls and built with fresh, high-quality ingredients and house-made sauces.

What Sandwiches Are Included in the Stacked Subs Lineup?

Stacked Subs launch with three new signature combinations:

Turkey Avocado BLT

Honey Mustard Club

Zesty Italian

Who Is Owen Han and Why Is He Partnering With Schlotzsky’s?

Schlotzsky’s is collaborating with Owen Han, a self-taught recipe creator and author of the book Stacked, to spotlight the craftsmanship behind the new menu. Han has built a massive following online through his signature “stack tests” and honest sandwich reviews, making him one of the most recognized voices in sandwich culture. The partnership is a natural fit given both Han’s and Schlotzsky’s shared focus on quality ingredients and proper sandwich construction.

Where Are Stacked Subs Available?

Stacked Subs are available now at Schlotzsky’s Deli locations nationwide. As of March 2026, the brand operates more than 280 restaurants across 25 states. Guests can find their nearest location and join Schlotzsky’s Rewards for exclusive offers at www.schlotzskys.com.

Source: PRN